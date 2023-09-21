Jermaine McGillvary unhappy about “sh*t” Huddersfield Giants exit about being told on morning of confirmation

JERMAINE MCGILLVARY has expressed his disappointment and frustration at being told that he wouldn’t be kept on at Huddersfield Giants after 16 years at the club.

McGillvary, who has scored 209 tries in over 300 games for the Giants, is out of contract at the end of the 2023 Super League season.

However, the veteran winger has admitted that the way in which he was told that wouldn’t be renewed has left “a sour taste” in his mouth.

“I’m still getting my head around it,” said McGillvary.