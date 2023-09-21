Jermaine McGillvary unhappy about “sh*t” Huddersfield Giants exit about being told on morning of confirmation

JERMAINE MCGILLVARY has expressed his disappointment and frustration at being told that he wouldn’t be kept on at Huddersfield Giants after 16 years at the club.
McGillvary, who has scored 209 tries in over 300 games for the Giants, is out of contract at the end of the 2023 Super League season.
However, the veteran winger has admitted that the way in which he was told that wouldn’t be renewed has left “a sour taste” in his mouth.
“I’m still getting my head around it,” said McGillvary.
“I’m gutted. It’s my hometown club. I live here and will still live here. I grew up here as a player and became the player I was here.
“It has left a bit of a sour taste how it’s ended but it’s rugby and it is what it is, I suppose. It’s just disappointing that it’s ended this way.
“I was expecting either to get a deal or to be sat down somewhere in an office and thanked for my time.
“No-one shook my hand and said ‘you’ve done well’ or ‘you’ve helped the club’. To get the news as a phone call after 16 years of my life dedicated to Huddersfield, and to only get the call because of a presentation evening where they were going to release that I was retiring, I think it’s a bit s**t.
“It was quite embarrassing actually telling my family how I found out. It’s not nice over a phone.”
McGillvary will therefore play his last game for the Giants against Warrington Wolves tomorrow night, with the veteran winger aiming for a full-time deal for 2024.
