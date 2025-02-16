Izaac Farrell field-goal seals low-scoring Keighley Cougars win over Midlands Hurricanes

KEIGHLEY COUGARS 7 MIDLANDS HURRICANES 6

CHRISTIAN LEE, Cougar Park, Sunday

IZAAC FARRELL’s late field-goal secured Keighley’s place in the first round of the 1895 Cup with a hard-fought victory over a defiant Midlands.

Farrell had previously levelled the scores for the home side on the hour mark with a penalty goal before kicking the game winner from in front of the posts ten minutes later.

It was a battle through the middle in the opening exchanges but it was the home side who eventually broke the deadlock with what turned out to be the only try of the first half.

After being held up inches short on the previous play, Farrell found Brad Holroyd on the wing with a lovely looping pass and the winger dotted down in the corner. Farrell was unsuccessful with the tough conversion attempt.

Testing conditions at Cougar Park meant that running rugby was at a premium. But despite the lack of points, it was an enthralling encounter with both defences turning up at crucial moments to deny further scores.

Farrell ducked and dived for the Cougars on the last before finding Jordan Schofield, but two Midlands defenders were able to get underneath him and prevent the ball from finding the turf.

Moments later, in successive plays, Keighley’s Harry Bowes and Adam Ryder were also held up inches short of the line.

Although Keighley dominated possession and territory, the Hurricanes had moments of their own.

Loanee Eligh Wilkinson looked to have space out wide but he was knocked into touch by a crunching tackle from Junior Sa’u.

Then, in the dying moments of the half, a sweeping move stripped Keighley for numbers but, fortunately for the home side, Holroyd tipped the final pass away and saved a certain try in the corner.

Shortly after the break, Matty Chrimes thought he had levelled the score for the visitors when he dived over, but the try was pulled back for obstruction as Keighley’s Adam Ryder was knocked down, creating a gap that Chrimes shot through.

The Hurricanes wouldn’t be denied for long, however, as moments later Chris Cullimore burrowed over from dummy-half, despite the attention of three Keighley defenders. Sully Medforth kicked his side ahead with the conversion.

Following the try, Keighley again went close to breaching the Hurricanes’ defence but they were eventually forced to settle for a penalty goal from the boot of Farrell to level the scores after Aaron Willis was hit late.

Farrell’s equaliser on the hour mark set up an enthralling last 20 minutes and the home side continued to dominate the play.

Off the back of a penalty, Ewan Smith looked to have scored when he crashed through a tackle and reached out, but he was agonisingly short of the line.

Finally, with ten minutes to go, Farrell stepped up for the decisive moment of the match.

Keighley again found themselves metres out and on the last the ball was fired back to Farrell, who made no mistake with his drop goal attempt from in front of the posts to seal victory.

GAMESTAR: Izaac Farrell kicked the crucial game-winning drop-goal and was also a constant threat in attack despite the lack of points.

GAMEBREAKER: Izaac Farrell’s late field-goal sealed the win for Keighley and broke the hearts of a Midlands Hurricanes side that defended valiantly throughout.

MATCHFACTS

COUGARS

1 Brandon Pickersgill

5 Billy Walkley

36 Ewan Smith

4 Junior Sa’u

2 Brad Holroyd

6 Izaac Farrell

34 Jarrod Sammut

31 Charlie McKler

9 George Flanagan

8 Lewis Hatton

3 Adam Ryder

11 Lachlan Lanskey

15 Dan Parker

Subs (all used)

14 Harry Bowes

16 Jordan Schofield

23 Leo Aliyu

28 Bobby Hartley

Tries: Holroyd (13)

Goals: Farrell 1/2

Field-goals: Farrell (70)

HURRICANES

2 Matty Chrimes

– Joe Hartley

3 Ryan Johnson

4 Ross Oakes

– Eligh Wilkinson

21 Sully Medforth

7 Callum McLelland

22 Jose Kenga

26 Ethan Newboult

20 Elliot Morris

11 Tom Wilkinson

15 Aaron Willis

16 Ellis Hobson

Subs (all used)

6 Jake Sweeting

32 Chris Cullimore

19 Marcus Green

17 Kieran Moran

Tries: Cullimore (48)

Goals: Medforth 1/1

SCORING SEQUENCE: 4-0; 4-6, 6-6, 7-6

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Cougars: Izaac Farrell; Hurricanes: Matty Crimes

Penalty count: 8-5

Half-time: 4-0

Referee: Adam Williams