Jack Broadbent’s warning as Hull KR gear up for crunch Super League tie

ONLY a relentless drive for improvement will keep Hull KR on top, according to Jack Broadbent.

The Robins have won all nine of their matches so far this season, which has put them three points clear in the early Super League table and earned them a Challenge Cup semi-final spot.

After winning at Hull FC – currently their nearest league challengers – to progress in the Cup, their focus returns to the league on Friday when defending champions Wigan Warriors come to Craven Park.

It’s a first match-up between the pair since Wigan edged last October’s Grand Final, a result which extended Hull KR’s major trophy wait into a 40th year.

Breaking that duck is the clear aim for Willie Peters’ ambitious side and fullback Broadbent says they must continue to be self-critical, despite piling on the wins.

After scoring a try in the Hull derby, the 23-year-old noted: “We were saying don’t play the occasion, but both teams probably did that in the first 20 minutes!

“When we get back to doing us, we scored 18 points and defended our line to half-time.

“We let our foot off the gas (in the second half), which isn’t us, and when we go back that’s probably what we’ll look at.

“We’ve got Wigan next week and you can’t afford to take your foot off the gas (against them).

“Other teams are watching us and working out how to beat us. We know Wigan will look at that start, how we finished, and pick areas to exploit.

“We know we can be better and we’ll train hard this week for a big test.”

Broadbent returned to the team against Hull with new fullback Arthur Mourgue cup-tied, and the pair are now battling for the fullback position.

“I’ve spoken with Willie and it’s a challenge for me in that position,” said Broadbent, who can also play at wing, centre or halfback.

“I’m learning the role. We probably play the role different to other teams. When I came through at Leeds I played at fullback, at Castleford I played a good amount of fullback, and I am here.

“I’m enjoying it and hopefully I can keep playing there.”