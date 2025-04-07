‘We can beat anyone’ vows Robbie Mulhern as Leigh Leopards hit Wembley trail

LEIGH LEOPARDS are well and truly on the Wembley trail and England prop Robbie Mulhern believes that his side need fear no one.

Mulhern returned from over a month out with a calf injury to help Leigh beat Wakefield Trinity in Friday’s Challenge Cup quarter-final.

As well as being the 250th career appearance of a career which has also taken Mulhern to Leeds, Hull KR and Warrington, the win was special as it takes the 2023 winners one step away from a Wembley return.

He said: “I think we can beat anyone on our day. But it’s a few weeks away (the semi-finals on May 10-11) and we’ll see how we are then.

“We lost some world-class players last year but the boys who have come in have done an unbelievable job.

“It’s a pleasure to be part of this group. We always turn up for each other and rip in. Who knows where we can go?”

The win was an impressive response to successive Super League defeats against Hull KR and Wakefield, for which Mulhern was a frustrated observer.

“The last two performances have not been representative of who we are. It’s been good to show what we are actually about tonight,” he added.

“Last week they put 40 on us but you watch the game and think ‘where did they get 40 points from?’ There were very solvable things.

“They caught us cold. We weren’t overly negative (in our review), there were just a few little fixes.

“It’s about staying level. You don’t get too carried away with the losses and you don’t get too carried away with the highs either.”

Coach Adrian Lam said of his top forward: “It was a 250th game for him tonight so it was a massive honour for him.

“He’s a leader of ours. With so many experienced players leaving us at the end of last season, Robbie’s presence is massive to the team.

“Him coming back for this particular game was so important for us.”