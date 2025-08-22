Jack Darbyshire ‘important part’ of Leigh Leopards squad despite Super League debut against them

ADRIAN LAM has insisted that Jack Darbyshire is an “important part” of Leigh Leopards’ squad, despite being set to make his Super League debut against them for Salford Red Devils.

Darbyshire joined the Leopards ahead of the 2024 season from Warrington Wolves after coming through the latter’s academy.

However, the 21-year-old has not yet made a first-team appearance for Leigh and is off-contract at the end of the year.

That hasn’t stopped Lam from helping out the Red Devils in their Super League fixture at the Leigh Sports Village tonight (Friday).

“He’s off-contract at the end of the year, but he’s an important part of our squad,” Lam said.

“(The move) is one part for Jack to get a debut and to get that experience of playing in Super League.

“Another factor is to help out Salford and make sure they get their squad sorted.

“And for our club, for another player to get a Super League debut is enormous. It’s positive all round.”

Darbyshire has been mainly plying his trade with League One side Rochdale Hornets, registering 16 appearances across two seasons, and would have made his Super League debut a week earlier had Salford’s clash with Wakefield Trinity not been cancelled.

“Jack needs to go out there and play,” added Lam.

“He’s been playing for Rochdale and doing a pretty good job, but it’s a higher competition in Super League and it gives him his debut.

“It’s great for Jack. He worked hard in pre-season, but he hasn’t had an opportunity here like he’s got there.

“Now he’s in a position to play and get that experience, so it’ll be good for him and the club.”