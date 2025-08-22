Leeds & District League reunion in December

THE next annual reunion of the Leeds & District League will take place on its now-traditional slot of the penultimate Friday of November – and, again, at the sumptuous Irish Centre on York Road.

Admission to the event, on Friday 21 November, is just £5, which includes a running buffet and a raffle ticket.

The indefatigable Laurie Baker will be conducting one-on-one interviews with two of the Leeds club’s stars of yesteryear – Graham Eccles and Francis Cummins, while three new and as-yet unnamed members will be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Doors open at 7.00pm and tickets can be purchased by contacting Glenn Davies on 078 0106 3797 or Sam Horner 077 8067 6132.

The Leeds & District League’s Heritage reunion was launched in 2021 and, but for during the Covid lockdown, has continued unbroken over the subsequent six years.