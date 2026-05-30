Jack Farrimond wins Lance Todd Trophy – full vote breakdown

JACK FARRIMOND won the Lance Todd Trophy after his leading role in Wigan Warriors’ 40-10 Challenge Cup triumph over Hull KR.

The 20-year-old halfback, making his Wembley debut, scored two first-half tries and assisted another at the start of the second half.

He only played the first hour before making way for first-choice stand-off Bevan French, who marked his injury return with a try of his own.

Farrimond received 23 of the 34 votes cast by members of the media.

Adam Keighran, who also scored two tries, got eight votes, Junior Nsemba received two, and Harry Smith one.

Wigan coach Matt Peet said of Farrimond: “He’s got us here and we had every confidence in him. Bevan is a very good player to carry on the bench.

“We thought Jack could do the job and I’d have been comfortable with Jack playing the full 80. We have every confidence in him.

“He’ll keep improving and get better and better because he works hard.

“That was probably the perfect way for it to play out. Jack kills it and gets the Lance Todd, and we get Bevan on as well.

“We’re going to need both of them and Harry (Smith) moving forward.”