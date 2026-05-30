St Helens coach’s vow after another Wembley thrashing

CRAIG RICHARDS said St Helens “bent, but won’t break” after another humbling defeat at Wembley.

Saints were thrashed by Wigan Warriors for a second year running, losing 54-6.

“That was definitely not what we expected to happen out there,” said joint-coach Richards.

“We wouldn’t have come if we thought it would, so of course we are disappointed.

“We have got a group of girls that have done so much in the game, have worked so hard and have been so great all season up to today, so we know what we have got in there and what we’re capable of.

“But Wembley has that aura around it and if you come here and you don’t turn up and perform, and get off to a bad start, it’s so hard to drag yourselves back into it and this is the end result.

“When you see a scoreline like that it’s not great, but were Wigan really good? Yes. Did we go away from what we talked about and what we normally do? 100 percent, but that’s sport.

“We definitely bent today, but we won’t break, so it’s about going again because that’s all we can do.”