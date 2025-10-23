Jack Holmes returns to Rochdale Hornets after eight years

JACK HOLMES has signed for Rochdale Hornets, eight years after playing his final game for the club.

The 31-year-old played a key part in the Hornets’ promotion play-off final victory at Toulouse Olympique in 2016 and links up with Rochdale from North Wales Crusaders for whom he made 70 appearances.

“I’m really excited to be back at the club,” Holmes said.

“I’ve got some great memories from my time here and really like the direction the club is heading in now.

“I’m looking forward to a competitive season and seeing what we can achieve together this year.”