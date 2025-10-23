Sam Bowring signs new Midlands Hurricanes deal

VETERAN Sam Bowring has signed a new one-year deal with Midlands Hurricanes.

The 34-year-old first joined the Hurricanes when they were named Coventry Bears back in 2021, but he suffered a serious injury in 2025 which saw him ruled out for the vast majority of the season.

During his five seasons with the Canes, Bowring has made 48 appearances and scored eight tries.

Bowser said this about his decision to extend: “I’m really pleased to have extended my contract with the Canes for the 2026 season.

“After a major injury last season, I am very excited to be on the pitch regularly and to battle hard in the Canes first ever season in the Championship.

“Since I first signed with the club back in 2021, the Canes have developed year by year on and off-field, which made it a no-brainer for me to stay. I have a long standing connection with the fans – who have been kind enough to sponsor me for the last few seasons – and their support last year whilst I was recovering did not go unnoticed. I hope to be able to reward them with my efforts on the field next season.

“It’s an exciting time to be a Cane for the 2026 campaign.”