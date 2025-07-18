Jack Miller making an impression at Rochdale Hornets

ROCHDALE HORNETS hooker Ross Whitmore has been impressed with what he’s seen so far of new halfback Jack Miller.

The 30-year-old was brought in recently from Keighley until the end of the season as Rochdale try to find the pieces of the jigsaw to push them towards the top four.

Whitmore said: “We’ve got Jack Miller, and what a brilliant addition he’s been to the team.

“He literally did two sessions before he played against his old club Keighley, so it’s been good to have more training time with him, especially with me being a nine.

“As a spine, it’s all about building relationships with each other and playing to our strengths to make sure we can get the job done against every team in the division.”