Jack Ormondroyd’s new club revealed following Salford Red Devils exit

OLDHAM have signed Salford Red Devils prop Jack Ormondroyd on a two-year-and-a-half year deal.

The front-rower has played over 100 times for the Red Devils and joins Oldham with immediate effect ahead of a potential debut against Barrow in Sunday’s hampionship clash at Boundary Park.

Ormondroyd has also racked up over 100 appearances for Featherstone Rovers and had a spell for Leeds Rhinos.

The 33-year-old said that the ambition being shown by Oldham chairman Bill Quinn and managing director Mike Ford was key to his decision to join.

“I’m really excited,” the 33-year-old told Roughyeds TV.

“I work hard for the lads on the pitch and have shown that for Salford this season.

I run my blood to water and work as hard as I can for the lads alongside me.”

“I spoke to Mike and Bill and I know Longy (head coach Sean Long) from before as well as some of the players, so I am really excited to get going.

“I have loved my time at Salford but this year has been tough so I am looking forward to coming here and being competitive again.

“The ambition here at Oldham is brilliant and the lads have said nothing but good things. There is a great fan base and I am looking forward to getting stuck into the playoffs and seeing where we can go.”