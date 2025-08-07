Ryan Brierley’s new club confirmed following Salford Red Devils exit

RYAN BRIERLEY has signed for Oldham on a two-and-a-half year deal following his exit from Salford Red Devils.

The Red Devils captain arrives in a double deal with former Salford prop Jack Ormondroyd, with both players in line to make their Roughyeds debuts in Sunday’s Championship clash against Barrow at Boundary Park.

The 33-year-old has played 95 games for Salford altogether and has also had spells at Leigh Leopards, Huddersfield Giants and Toronto Wolfpack.

Now, following Salford’s financial issues, Brierley has been snapped up by Oldham – and is excited by the ambition being shown by the Championship club.

“I’m really excited,” Brierley told Roughyeds TV.

“The ambition that Mike Ford (managing director), Bill Quinn (owner) and Longy (head coach Sean Long) have for this club is pretty special. Watching from afar it has been admirable to see.

I have come to win. I want to win. Look at the stadium and the good things happening here. Hopefully we get this club back to where it belongs.”

Head coach Sean Long said: “Jack and Ryan bring experience, leadership and they are good people.

“Brierley has the X factor. He is a poacher who can score a try from anywhere. If we make a half break then with him in the side it will be game over.”

Chairman Bill Quinn added: “These calibre of signings show what this club is all about.

“We are putting on something here at Oldham. We are not just going to knock on the door of Super League, we are going to kick on the door.”