Jack Sinfield’s plan to make his own mark at Wakefield Trinity

Jack Sinfield carries his famous family name with pride, but although dad Kevin achieved greatness at Leeds Rhinos, Jack is seeking to make his own mark on the game at Wakefield Trinity.

THERE came a time in Jack Sinfield’s blossoming career that he knew he must leave Leeds Rhinos to reach his full potential.

It felt odd given his long-running association with the Headingley club.

That’s not just because of the fact his dad captained the glorious sides of the famed Golden Generation to seven Super League titles.

By the time the young stand-off moved the short distance to Wakefield Trinity ahead of this season, he had also spent considerable time with the Blue and Amber.

But as he bids to firmly forge out his own career, Sinfield needed to find his own way – and neighbouring Wakefield was seen as the perfect spot to continue his development.

“I am really enjoying it,” the 21 year-old told Rugby League World.

“It is a bit different for me from what I’m used to. It’s the first time I’ve been somewhere new.

“So I was probably a bit nervous to start fresh and meet a new set of lads. But everyone’s been great, everyone’s been really welcoming.

“It was a tough decision [leaving Rhinos]. It’s where I grew up, around the club, and then started there when I was 14, 15 in scholarship.

“So, a lot of the lads that I was playing with there I’ve known since I was younger and we’ve sort of come through together.

“So, yeah, it’s a tough decision leaving any club. But leaving a club where a lot of my mates are, a lot of the coaching staff like Chev [Walker] and Grixy [Scott Grix] who I’ve worked with for a number of years, was tough too.

“But it was the right thing for me in terms of being the best player that I can be.

“The right thing for me was to move on. And I think that Wakefield’s the right club for me.”

Trinity are certainly relishing having him on board for the next three years and, in former Great Britain stand-off Daryl Powell, Sinfield has another ideal brain to tap into when it comes to how to pilot a side.

He said: “Daryl has been helping me with a lot of the small details in my game.

“I’m really enjoying it. I feel like I’m developing under Daryl and the rest of the coaching staff.

“I’m just looking forward to some games now and hopefully kicking on a bit.

“Coming in and learning a completely new system, has been good for me as well: learning a different style of play.

“And working alongside Mason [Lino] and Truey [Jake Trueman] as well.

“They’re both great players, but both have very different skill-sets, so just picking up bits from their games has helped me as well.

“It’s been great for me, coming to a new place. I think it’s only going to make me a better player in the long-run.”

Sinfield, who made his Rhinos debut in 2022 but struggled to nail down a regular starting role over the next four years, realises he has a battle on to force his way past that established pair.

Samoa international Lino, 32, and ex-Castleford Tigers and Hull FC schemer Trueman, 27, know their way around the competition.

However, the former England Academy international has needed to be patient before and isn’t afraid to be so again.

Sinfield added: “They’ve both been great with me.

“I understand that I’m going to be competing with those guys, and they’re both great players, so I think we’ll only push each other to be better if there’s only two spots and there’s three of us trying to get them.

“The competition could only be good for all of us.

“It keeps us all playing our best rugby and training hard and always trying to get better.

“At the same time, we’re also learning bits from each other, picking bits out of each other’s game. If one of us does something well, the other ones can learn from that and maybe put it into their own game.

“It’s only good for us. Healthy competition is always good for a squad, and I think there’s a lot of that in our squad this year.”

Sinfield managed 29 appearances for Leeds during his stint there, spread out over four seasons with last year’s 14 outings his best return to date.

But, clearly, he craves more and there’s a sense he just needs a regular run in the Wakefield team to prove his true worth.

“That’s definitely how I feel,” he added.

“I’ve got a few games under my belt, but I’ve not really had a sustained period where I’ve been in a first-team.

“So, the goal for me here is to earn my place in the team. And then once I’ve done that, the more and more I play, the more experience I get, the better I’m going to be.

“I want to help the team to be successful: that’s the main focus for me this year.”

Trinity finished sixth last term, making the play-offs in their first season back in Super League.

Sinfield, who could face Rhinos when Wakefield host his former club in the Challenge Cup fourth round in March, believes they can go higher in 2026.

He said: “We’ve got a really strong squad.

“Last year was the first time back, but I think it’s a good starting spot for us and we can definitely build on that this time.

“We’ve a great squad and we’re all very optimistic about going and winning something. It should be an exciting year.”

Millionaire owner Matt Ellis has undoubtedly transformed the club with his investment – on and off the field – since taking over in 2023.

He has done his bit to ensure Trinity lose the tag of perennial strugglers and Tyson Smoothy, the gifted hooker who won the NRL Grand Final with Brisbane Broncos last term, is the pick of their recruits this time around.

Sinfield conceded: “Matt, first of all, has done a great job, hasn’t he, putting some excitement back into the club?

“It’s a really exciting time to be at Wakefield. There’s a lot of development being done in terms of facilities and the like, but also, the squad’s really strong as well off the back of a good year last season and then we’ve made the squad even better this time.

“It’s only really looking up for the club. And that’s what excites me.”

And what does his dad make of it all? Does he still turn to the former England captain and Golden Boot winner for any sage advice?

Sinfield explained: “Well, I’m still living at home, so I spend a lot of time with my dad.

“He just wants what’s best for me, really. As long as I’m happy, he’s happy. “That’s it, really. He’ll support me whatever I do.”

Do they always come back to talking about rugby?

Sinfield, who was 18th man for Wakefield’s opening game of the Super League season against Toulouse, insisted: “Not massively, no.

“My dad works in a rugby environment [as part of England rugby union’s coaching set-up] and I work in a rugby environment.

“So a lot of the time we don’t talk about it as much because we spend so much time doing it.

“But my dad’s always been pretty chilled out with me and my rugby. I think the main thing for him has always been that I’m enjoying it.

“He’ll never talk to me about it too much. But if I want to talk about it and I go to him with something, he’ll always help me.

“He’ll never force me into anything, though. He just wants me to be enjoying it.”

Sinfield, of course, filled in as a hooker at times during his Leeds career.

Will that be part of the plan at the DIY Kitchens Stadium?

He replied: “Me and Daryl both agree that long-term I’m going to be a half-back.

“That’s where I want to play; I feel like that’s my best position.

“I think Daryl agrees with that, which we spoke about. But, if I’m needed to play hooker at any point, I’ll happily do it. As long as I’m playing, I’m happy. Just as long as I’m playing, I’ll do anything.”

Sinfield’s first return to Headingley could be when Wakefield face Leeds there in Super League on 1st May and he’ll be desperate to have established himself in Powell’s plans by then.

Sinfield was behind Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel Jake Connor and high-profile Australian Brodie Croft in the Rhinos pecking order last term.

But as he matures, he’s confident of making his own mark.

There’s some big games before then, not least that Cup tie against his former employers.

And then, before long, there’s Magic Weekend when Trinity face their other big rivals Castleford Tigers at Everton’s impressive Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Sinfield, who scored a drop goal in Leeds’ 17-4 win over St Helens at last year’s event, admitted “It is a great concept.

“Playing in a big stadium is great, no matter what sort of situation it is.

“With fans from loads of different clubs, it’s a different atmosphere to what you’d normally get and I do really like it.

“Last year when I played at Newcastle it was my first Magic and, it was brilliant to play somewhere else.

“I’m a football fan as well – a Man United fan – so it’s quite cool being able to play in some of these stadiums like Newcastle and Everton.

“Hopefully I’ll be a part of that this year.”

First published in Rugby League World magazine, Issue 518 (March 2026)