Castleford Tigers working with the RFL on Blake Taaffe exemption

CASTLEFORD TIGERS head coach Ryan Carr has revealed that the club is working with the RFL to gain a salary-cap exemption for Blake Taaffe.

Taaffe, who had signed a three-year deal with the Tigers ahead of the 2026 season, has been ruled out for the entire campaign after rupturing his ACL in the round-one defeat to Wigan Warriors.

With Taaffe only playing one game for Castleford, the vast majority of his salary could be taken off the club’s cap for the remainder of the season – though his quota place will still remain.

Carr said: “We are working with the RFL on what that looks like and the exemptions around that with marquee players being injured so early in the year.

“It’s an ongoing process and Chris Chester (director of rugby) is looking after that.

“A lot of clubs are going through similar injury issues across Super League. Everyone is holding on to who they have got really close which I understand.”