Jack Walker on being in best-ever shape, Super League future and Hull KR play-off push

JACK WALKER started the year delivering windows and finishes it as a hot property in the Super League shop window.

The fullback was released by Leeds Rhinos, where he played in a Super League Grand Final win at the age of 18 in 2017, at the end of last season and signed a part-time deal at Championship side Bradford Bulls.

But a Super League lifeline came his way in June from Hull KR, and he has impressed in five appearances to date, including a man-of-the-match display in last week’s victory over Catalans Dragons.

Robins head coach Willie Peters has confirmed that Walker won’t be staying beyond this year at Craven Park, with Peta Hiku and Niall Evalds already signed for 2024 in his position.

However, the 24-year-old has done enough to attract other top-flight offers which mean he won’t be back to working alongside his rugby like a few months ago.

“It’s been tough, it really has,” said Walker, for so long prone to serious injury, of his year to date.

“When I was at Bradford I was working as well, for a windows company delivering windows and stuff.

“To go from part-time at Bradford, working on the side as well, to getting an opportunity at Hull KR, hopefully now I can get a deal somewhere and not have to go back to work.

“I’ve been offered already by a big club, and it’s a long-term deal as well which I was a bit taken aback by. Obviously with the (past) injuries it can be like ‘we don’t want to sign him for long’.

“I’ve just got to keep playing my rugby and let my manager deal with all that.”

Walker says he was always confident of returning to Super League when he signed for Bradford.

“I’ve got that kind of mindset. Without sounding really arrogant, I know I’m a good player,” he said.

“The issue with me is obviously staying on the field.

“I work really hard away from the club, I’m in the gym every night. I’ve really knuckled down with my diet, making sure everything’s the best it can be really and giving myself the best opportunity to stay on the field, so I have no excuses.

“I’m doing extra leg weights, extra upper weights, extra rehab sessions. The little stuff like ice baths, I’m doing that all the time. I’m just keeping on top of the little one percenters that can keep me on the field.

“So far it’s working. My body is the best it’s ever felt. I’m the fittest I’ve ever been. It’s all going well so far so hopefully the injuries have gone now and it’s all looking upwards.”

Hull KR are in the top six ahead of their final three fixtures, with a trip to Huddersfield Giants next up this Friday, thanks to their impressive toppling of Catalans.

“I think that’s huge for us, especially coming to the business end of the season,” said Walker of the Dragons win.

“We’re building some momentum going into the finals. To beat the team that’s top of the league, going set for set and putting them to the sword, I thought we handled them really well.

“It shows that we’re ready and we can take on the top teams.”

