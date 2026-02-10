Jackson Hastings explains one-year St Helens deal and future beyond 2026

JACKSON HASTINGS believes that a one-year deal at St Helens will bring the best out of him.

Hastings, who made his name in Super League for Salford Red Devils and Wigan Warriors, is part of a new era at Saints with his former Salford boss Paul Rowley taking charge.

The 30-year-old is heading into the final years of his career, so when it was announced that Hastings had only signed on for 2026 at the BrewDog Stadium, there were a few eyebrows raised.

However, Hastings insists that just a one-year contract is best for all concerned, referencing his young daughter and the example he wants to set.

“I signed for one year because I want to earn another deal, I don’t want to be comfortable,” Hastings told League Express.

“Every time my back is against the wall or I’ve had to perform or earn something in my career, it’s always brought the best out of me.

“I’m a father now and if I want to sit back in 15 years’ time and tell my daughter that she’s got to work hard to chase her dream, then I’ve got to show her first.

“It has a deeper meaning than just signing a one-year deal. There’s a lot of stuff around it that I take pride in and want to show pride in and my daughter is one of those.”

That being said, Hastings wants to stay longer at Saints and has little interest in returning to the NRL.

“Of course I want to stay longer. It’s not one of those deals where I’m desperate to run back to the NRL.

“I want to put the pressure on myself to perform. If I’m good enough to earn another deal with St Helens then it will be through my actions.

“I’m looking forward to trying to do that.”