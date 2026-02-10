The latest on the future of Zac Cini at Castleford Tigers as Ryan Carr gives verdict

ZAC CINI is still very much part of Ryan Carr’s plans at Castleford Tigers, the new head coach has explained.

Cini has been linked with a move away from The Jungle, with reports suggesting that the 25-year-old had been offered to rival Super League sides last month.

The former Wests Tigers outside back enjoyed a stellar first season with Castleford, scoring five tries in 22 appearances, but there has been a major overhaul of the West Yorkshire club’s squad following a dismal 11th-placed finish.

Signings have numbered into double figures as new head coach Carr gets to grips with rebuilding the Tigers.

But, Carr still believes Cini has a part to play for Castleford as he recovers from an injury suffered in pre-season.

“He is one of our players and he is part of our squad,” Carr told League Express.

“He had an interrupted pre-season, he picked up an injury which no one wants but no one can help at times.

“He’s working really hard to get back fit and be part of our squad.

“Zac is due back in two or three weeks’ time. Once he’s back in full training we will look at where he fits best in our team.”