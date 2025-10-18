Jahream Bula steals the show as Fiji thrash Cook Islands

FIJI 44 COOK ISLANDS 24

TOM SMITH, Santos National Football Stadium, Port Moresby, Saturday

JAHREAM BULA’S four first-half tries helped Fiji kick off the Pacific Bowl with a big win over the Cook Islands in Port Moresby.

The Wests Tigers star crossed three times in the opening 13 minutes to get the Bati off to the hottest of starts.

Huddersfield back-rower Taane Milne’s second-half sin-binning for a high tackle helped the Aitu close the gap to 16 points with a quarter of an hour remaining.

But late tries to Kurt Donoghoe and Solomone Saukuru made sure of Fiji’s impressive win.

Bula was head and shoulders the stand-out player on the park, notching 174 running metres, three line breaks and 11 tackle busts to go with his quartet of tries.

Hunting his first victory as Cook Islands coach, dual-code international Karmichael Hunt continued to strengthen his squad with NRL-experienced players, headlined by Sharks star KL Iro and Broncos premiership winner Brendan Piakura.

Despite the loss, this match (followed by next Saturday’s date with Papua New Guinea) represents vital preparation for the Aitu’s win-and-you’re-in World Cup qualifier against South Africa in Parramatta on November 9.

With Fiji’s place at the 2026 World Cup already assured, there’s less riding on these post-season Tests for Wise Kativerata’s squad.

Although every camp is a valuable tune-up as the Bati aim to improve on a narrow quarter-final exit to New Zealand in 2022 and a semi-final appearance in 2017 – and they’ll be every chance to do so if Bula can reproduce efforts like this.

Kativerata took the opportunity to hand Test debuts to try-scorer Saukuru, Michael Waqa, Terrell Kalo Kalo and Keresi Maya.

A first-half injury to Canterbury winger Jethro Rinakama was the only negative for the victors.

After the Cook Islands delivered their Pe’a Haka and Fiji performed their hymn, Bula immediately stole the show.

Rinakama released the on-fire fullback first, then he slashed through solo.

And once Rinakama scooped up an intercept – pulling up lame in the process – Bula sneaked over from dummy-half for his third.

Manly lock Caleb Navale grounded a Penioni Tagituimua grubber to keep Fiji’s momentum rolling.

But the Cook Islands eventually hit the scoreboard via their captain Iro, who did it all himself, beating a string of black-and-white jumpers from dummy-half.

Bula’s fourth – grubber-kicking to himself – was his most spectacular, making it 28-6 at the break.

Milne’s high shot on Justin Makirere left the door ajar for the Aitu, who went close via Mason Teague and eventually found the whitewash through Makirere himself.

Kitione Kautoga crashed over to restore Fiji’s buffer but Toulouse centre Reubenn Rennie kept the Cook Islands in the hunt.

But the Bati weren’t going to cough up a miracle comeback.

A Brandon Wakeham bomb caused chaos at the back, and halves partner Donoghoe pounced on the four points.

Then with three minutes on the clock, Saukuru marked his bow with a powerful barge-over.

However the Cook Islands kept their heads up, with Pride Petterson-Robati collecting a late consolation try.

Both of these sides now face Papua New Guinea on their own turf: the Cook Islands next up, then Fiji seven days later.

GAMESTAR: Tigers fullback Jahream Bula tore the game to shreds with three tries in the first 13 minutes.

GAMEBREAKER: A debut try to Solomone Saukuru completed the Bati’s eight-try haul.

MATCHFACTS

FIJI

1 Jahream Bula (Wests Tigers)

2 Sunia Turuva (Wests Tigers)

3 Michael Jennings (St Marys Saints)

4 Semi Valemei (North Queensland Cowboys)

5 Jethro Rinakama (Canterbury Bulldogs)

6 Kurt Donoghoe (Dolphins)

7 Brandon Wakeham (Manly Sea Eagles)

8 Tui Kamikamica (Melbourne Storm)

9 Penioni Tagituimua (Kaiviti Silktails)

10 Michael Waqa (Dolphins)

11 Taane Milne (Huddersfield Giants)

12 Kitione Kautoga (Parramatta Eels)

13 Caleb Navale (Manly Sea Eagles)

Subs (all used)

14 Terrell Kalo Kalo (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

15 Solomone Saukuru (Wests Tigers)

16 Keresi Maya (Fiji Navy Albatross)

17 Kylan Mafoa (Manly Sea Eagles)

Tries: Bula (6, 9, 13, 38), Navale (21), Kautoga (61), Donoghoe (67), Saukuru (77)

Goals: Wakeham 6/8

Sin bin: Milne (49) – high tackle

COOK ISLANDS

6 Caelys-Paul Putoko (New Zealand Warriors)

2 Paul Ulberg (Toulouse Olympique)

3 KL Iro (Cronulla Sharks)

4 Reubenn Rennie (Toulouse Olympique)

5 Esom Ioka (Northern Pride)

1 Esan Marsters (Salford Red Devils)

7 Cassius Cowley (Wynnum-Manly Seagulls)

8 Makahesi Makatoa (Sydney Roosters)

9 Mason Teague (Newcastle Knights)

10 Tepai Moeroa (North Sydney Bears)

11 Brendan Piakura (Brisbane Broncos)

12 Reuben Porter (Wests Tigers)

13 Pride Petterson-Robati (Souths Logan Magpies)

Subs (all used)

14 Rua Ngatikaura (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

16 Brody Tamarua (Norths Devils)

17 Rhys Dakin (Sydney Roosters)

20 Justin Makirere (Norths Devils)

Tries: Iro (27), Makirere (55), Rennie (64), Petterson-Robati (80)

Goals: Ioka 4/4

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 12-0, 18-0, 24-0, 24-6, 28-6; 28-12, 34-12, 34-18, 40-18, 44-18, 44-24

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Fiji: Jahream Bula; Cook Islands: KL Iro

Penalty count: 5-4

Half-time: 28-6

Referee: Liam Kennedy