Featherstone Rovers face ‘difficult and uncertain winter’

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS have admitted that a “difficult and uncertain winter” is ahead.

They face a winding-up petition over a reported £120,000 tax bill, and amid fears of administration, a company voluntary arrangement or even liquidation, staff and supporters are relying on board member Mark Campbell pulling off a rescue act.

Former long-serving chairman Campbell returned to the helm of the club who have played at senior level since 1921 as Paddy Handley last month stepped down as chairman, with chief executive Martin Vickers also departing.

York businessman Handley replaced fellow former Featherstone player Campbell as chairman in August 2024, having joined the board two months earlier.

Handley, believed to have pumped significant funds into the club, said “various agendas” had made it “impossible” to deliver his plans, which included utilising a “considerable landbase” around the Millennium Stadium.

A statement to supporters from the board of directors said: “The last few weeks, if not longer, have a been a difficult time for this club.

“Almost overnight we have had to pick up and try and discover what was left at Post Office Road.

“This has been no easy task and it is one of the reasons we haven’t communicated as we were unsure with what we were dealing with.

“In lots of ways, we still don’t have a full view of the situation we face. Information is scarce and there has been no management of accounts.

“The club faces a difficult and uncertain winter, this much is true. Tough decisions will need to be made, and we will need your support more than ever.

“Some choices may be taken out of our hands however, but we will update you on each step taken where we can.”

The board also admitted that “numerous bills have not been paid” but committed to speaking to club suppliers and sponsors to honour contracts.