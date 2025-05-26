Jai Field credits Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet as one of the best coaches he has ever worked under

JAI FIELD has become one of Super League’s most potent strike weapons – and he is all the Wigan Warriors’.

The 27-year-old has scored 64 tries in 95 appearances for the Warriors since joining the Lancashire club ahead of the 2021 Super League season.

Though Field has suffered with injuries during his four-year spell at Wigan, it’s fair to say the Warriors are a better team with the livewire on the field.

And after settling in seamlessly to the fullback role, Field continues to excel under head coach Matt Peet.

“I like working under Matt a lot, I’ve been here a while now,” Field said.

“I’ve said it a few times but the coaching staff – Matt, Tommy Leuluai and Sean O’Loughlin – instil a great amount of confidence in us to just play what we see.

“Obviously we work hard and whatnot, but they don’t take the rugby player out of us and let us play what’s in front of us and that’s why it is a real joy to play here.”

Field does believe that Peet is one of the best coaches he has ever worked under.

“Yeah I would definitely say so for all the reasons that I have just stated.

“You don’t feel like you’re running around playing in fear of making an error or that there will be repercussions.”

Field himself has started the 2025 Super League campaign like a house on fire with 12 tries and nine try assists despite missing a chunk of the season with a hamstring injury.

However, the Australian is more concerned about putting together a real team performance following inconsistent displays in recent weeks.

“The stats sound nice when you say them like that but I’m not really one for individual accolades. We are on a journey as a team.

“We have scraped a couple of wins at the moment so we need to fix that up and chase that 80-minute performance.”