Obituary: Derek Hallas – the Headingley hero who ended Leeds’ title wait

DEREK HALLAS (1934 – May 12, 2025)

DEREK HALLAS was a two-try hero of the first Leeds team to win a league title.

The Great Britain and Yorkshire centre spent close on four years at the club, taking in the triumphant 1960-61 campaign when Warrington were beaten 25-10 in the Championship Final at Odsal.

They were bookended by spells at Keighley, and he also had a stint at Parramatta Eels before later coaching Halifax and scouting for Leeds.

Hallas, who has died in his early nineties after a period of illness, grew up in the Rugby League stronghold of Hunslet, and played locally as a junior, but first caught the eye in rugby union with the old Roundhay club (they merged with Headingley in 1992 to form Leeds).

He represented Yorkshire in the 15-a-side code (later making five appearances for the white-rose Rugby League representative team) before turning professional at Lawholme Lane in December 1953, having opted against an earlier opportunity with Leigh.

Hallas had a happy five years at Keighley – “a smashing club” he later recalled – making 175 appearances with 75 tries, before he was lured to Leeds in late 1958.

He notched 60 tries (plus 18 goals) in 135 appearances for the Loiners, with figures of 21 in 41 in 1960-61, when Joe Warham’s team, inspired by star back Lewis Jones, a dual international for both Wales and Great Britain, topped the table.

Leeds beat St Helens 11-4 at Headingley in the play-off semi-finals, and went into the Warrington showdown having five times been beaten in title deciders.

This time they were winners, with Hallas, who formed a highly-effective partnership with South African winger Wilf Rosenberg, claiming tries number three and four of his team’s five in front of a 52,177 crowd.

There were also tries (then worth three points apiece) from secondrow Jack Fairbank, scrum-half Colin Evans and stand-off Jones, who also landed four conversions and a penalty-goal. Leeds, with Barry Simms dynamic at hooker, were never behind during the game.

Having made his Great Britain debut in the 27-8 win over France at Knowsley Road in January 1961, Hallas was selected for the following season’s first Test against the touring New Zealanders, who won 29-11 at Headingley (the Lions hit back with victories at Odsal and Station Road).

He rejoined Keighley in October 1962, before at the end of that season, spending the first of three campaigns at Parramatta.

Hallas also coached Inverell in the New South Wales ‘Country’ system before returning to take charge of Halifax at the start of the 1974-75 season, with the Thrum Hallers freshly promoted to the top flight.

He was an active member of the Leeds Rhinos Player Association and regularly attended matches until becoming ill.