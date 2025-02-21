Jai Field scores hat-trick in impressive Wigan Warriors victory at Hull FC

HULL FC 4​ WIGAN WARRIORS 46

TOM ALDERSON, MKM Stadium, Friday

WIGAN will head to Las Vegas on the back of a thoroughly professional performance to sweep aside Hull FC and claim their first win of the campaign.

​After playing out a historic 1-0 loss last week, the Warriors took that steely defence and intensity across the Pennines and rarely looked threatened without the ball, while showcasing a real clinical edge in attack to run in eight tries, including a hat-trick by Jai Field.

​The Warriors did everything better than Hull, from their line speed and contact to their skill and execution, and gave the Airlie Birds a real lesson in why they’re currently the best side in the world.

​Hull, although showing signs of more fight and resilience after two games under John Cartwright, were a long way second best. Their physicality diminished as the game wore on and, while they threw the ball around and never stopped trying, they only managed to crack the Cherry and White defence once.

Wigan struck first through the outstanding Field, who raced through the middle to collect a Liam Marshall kick to finally score the champions’ first try of the campaign inside ten minutes.

​That Warriors superiority was telling and they doubled their tally with a try to Abbas Miski. After Hull gave away a seven-tackle set, the Warriors worked it down field and Bevan French hit his winger with a lovely cut-out pass to score untouched.

​Things went from bad to worse for Hull as Ligi Sao was helped off with a serious injury and Wigan wasted no time extending their advantage to three scores, with Patrick Mago taking advantage of a slow retreating Hull defence to touch down under the posts.

​The visitors’ fourth try had a touch of fortunate about it but underlined their dominance in the first 40 with Field collecting a French kick which cannoned off a Hull defender’s head to score and put his side in total control at the break.

​Hull had to be the next to score and did just that two minutes into the second half. A break from Harvey Barron set up field position for Aiden Sezer to loop a pass over for Lewis Martin to open the hosts’ account.

​Wigan responded in kind with a try by Tom Forber, who was in the right place to collect a loose ball which had been batted back from a short drop-out, and when Field and Marshall then combined to put Jake Wardle under the posts a few minutes later, any feeling of a mini Hull revival was extinguished.

​Much like the first half, the Warriors increasingly dominated as the second half wore on and scored again through Field, who completed his hat-trick off a neat set play from the scrum to blow the scoreline out further.

​Wigan broke away again down the right edge in the closing minutes with French joining the scorers out wide to underline a comprehensive win. ​

GAMESTAR: Jai Field gave Hull nightmares all game as the electric fullback scored a hat-trick and had the Black and Whites’ defence clutching at shadows at times in a brilliant attacking display.

GAMEBREAKER: Wigan’s fourth try just before half-time effectively killed the game as a contest.

HIGHLIGHT REEL: Jai Field’s opening try of the game was a fantastic display of speed and precision to touch down Liam Marshall’s kick.

ALBERT GOLDTHORPE POINTS

3 pts Jai Field (Wigan)

2 pts Junior Nsemba (Wigan)

1 pt Luke Thompson (Wigan)

MATCHFACTS

HULL FC

1 Jordan Rapana

2 Harvey Barron

4 Ed Chamberlain

5 Tom Briscoe

22 Lewis Martin

14 Cade Cust

7 Aiden Sezer

8 Herman Ese’ese

25 Denive Balmforth

17 Yusuf Aydin

12 Jordan Lane

19 Brad Fash

13 John Asiata

Subs (all used)

10 Ligi Sao​

21 Will Gardiner

31 Hugo Salabio

33 Will Hutchinson

18th man (not used)

32 Will Kirby

Also in 21-man squad

17 Jack Ashworth

23 Logan Moy

30 Callum Kemp

Tries: Martin (42)

Goals: Sezer 0/1

WARRIORS

1 Jai Field

2 Abbas Miski

3 Adam Keighran

4 Jake Wardle

5 Liam Marshall

6 Bevan French

7 Harry Smith

16 Liam Byrne

17 Kruise Leeming

10 Luke Thompson

11 Junior Nsemba

12 Liam Farrell

13 Kaide Ellis

Subs (all used)

15 Patrick Mago

19 Tyler Dupree

21 Sam Walters

23 Tom Forber

18th man (not used)

20 Harvie Hill

Also in 21-man squad

22 Zach Eckersley

24 Jack Farrimond

27 Harvey Makin

Tries: Field (8, 38, 66), Miski (23), Mago (32), Forber (53), Wardle (61), French (74)

Goals: Keighran 7/8

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6, 0-10, 0-16, 0-22; 4-22, 4-28, 4-34, 4-40, 4-46

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Hull FC: Harvey Barron; Warriors: Jai Field

Penalty count: 4-2

Half-time: 0-22

Referee: Aaron Moore

Attendance: 14,751