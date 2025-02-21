Warrington Wolves boss Sam Burgess addresses visa issue with Las Vegas trip in doubt

SAM BURGESS has vowed to make it to Las Vegas despite a wait for visa approval to travel.

The Warrington coach is still waiting for the thumbs-up to travel, just days before his team head to the USA for a historic first Super League game.

“I’m pretty confident I will be there in Las Vegas,” said Burgess after the Wolves’ 18-12 win over Catalans.

“There has been a process over the past few days. The visa application has been going on for a while but it’s out of my control. I’ll see what the next 24 hours brings.

“The US embassy has been fantastic, the RFL, the club, the Border Control are all helping with the process and I’m hoping to be on that plane.”

Burgess was relieved to steer his side through a tough 80 minutes against the Dragons without any apparent injury or disciplinary issues prior to next week’s flight to Sin City and the showcase match against Wigan.

He added: “I’m glad we got the two points. It was great to have Luke Littler at the game and celebrate his achievements, it was a good night for the community.

“Catalans came and played a real tough game, they really challenged us so I am really proud of the team’s effort.

“They never stopped pulling together and trying for each other. It was such a tight game and I’m glad we came out on the right side of it.

“I haven’t spoken to the medical team but everyone seemed to come off the pitch in good shape.”

Catalans coach Steve McNamara was full of praise for his players despite the defeat, adding: “I thought we played really well and we were the better team, we created lots of problems for them.

“The errors that we made were in try-scoring positions. We dominated field position, possession, and all of the stats.

“I thought it was a good game and Warrington played well. We are seeing a lot of these high-quality, intense games so far in the early stages of this season.

“I can’t criticise the players, we have lost a very tight game, a quality game, against a good side and these things happen. but we weren’t second-best in any shape or form tonight.

“Last year we won seven from eight but I knew we probably couldn’t go the whole way. It’s the opposite so far this year but the level of improvement is good and I know we are in for a good season.

“The work we have done in pre-season and the cohesion and connection of the group gives me great confidence.”