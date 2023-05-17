Jailed former Super League and NRL winger Manu Vatuvei to return to former club in new role

JAILED former Super League and NRL winger Manu Vatuvei is to return to one of his former clubs in an off-field role.

Vatuvei, who was sentenced to three years and seven months imprisonment in March last year after admitting his role in a drug ring, will return to the New Zealand Warriors once he is issued parole, according to Stuff.

The former hulking winger was not alone in the operation with his brother Lopini Mafi given a harsher sentence of seven years and two months after the pair were foung guilty of importing just over 2kg of methamphetamine in 2022.

Vatuvei registered 226 appearances for the Warriors in an illustrious career with the New Zealand club before making the switch to Super League with the Salford Red Devils ahead of the 2017 season.

At the AJ Bell Stadium, Vatuvei made just eight appearances before retiring at the end of 2018.

He will be released from prison on May 31, with standard and special conditions in place until October 2025.

Warriors chief executive Cameron George confirmed Vatuvei would return to the club

“Yes he’s done wrong and made mistakes, he’s paid for that. Our position now is being a part of his rehabilitation and hopefully his story can have a positive impact some of our young aspiring athletes,” George said.