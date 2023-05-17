Hull KR forward Kane Linnett signs new deal with Super League club

HULL KR’S Kane Linnett has agreed a new one-year extension which will keep the second-rower at Craven Park until the end of 2024.

Now in his fifth year with the Robins, Linnett joined the club from North Queensland Cowboys for the 2019 season, becoming an integral part of the Robins’ left edge and one of the side’s leaders on and off the field.

A Grand Final and World Club Challenge winner with the North Queensland Cowboys, Linnett has impressed during his time in East Hull, earning an inclusion in the 2021 Super League Dream Team and being named the club’s 2021 Player of the Year.

The 34-year-old has made an immediate impact in his ten appearances so far this season, scoring four tries from his second-row position.

Speaking on his new one-year extension, Linnett said: “I always wanted to stay and couldn’t see myself at another club. I’m really happy to get the deal done and focus on my footy for the rest of the year now.

“My body feels good. I missed a fair chunk last year with the bicep injury and it was probably good for my body to have a bit of a break. I haven’t missed much footy this year and I still feel like I’m contributing to the team and doing my job. As long as I’m doing those things, I’m happy.

Linnett also reflected on the progression the club has made since arriving in 2019: ‘I think we’ve come a long way since I joined in 2019, on and off the field.

“We’ve got a lot more depth, a lot more competition for spots and the professionalism around the place has massively improved. You can definitely see we’re going in the right direction and I’m excited to be a part of it.”

Lastly, Linnett praised the Robins’ head coach, Willie Peters for reinvigorating the side: “Willie (Peters) brought a lot of things over from the NRL and its definitely the hardest pre-season I’ve done since I’ve been in the UK.

“I think you can see that hard work in our results this year. The boys have all bought into it together, I’m really enjoying working with Willie and I’m looking forward to it next year as well.”

Hull KR Head Coach, Willie Peters was delighted to see Linnett sign a new one-year extension with the club: “We’re very pleased Kane has decided to extend his contract at Hull KR for another season.

“Kane is a well-respected, senior player in our team and has been great support for me in my first year at the club.

“He’s (Kane) still playing at a very high level each week and he’s an important member of our team. We’re delighted that will continue into 2024.”