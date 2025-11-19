Jake Arthur excited by potential of Hull FC spine

JAKE ARTHUR is licking his lips at Hull FC’s first-choice spine for next season.

The 23-year-old son of Leeds Rhinos head coach Brad Arthur has joined Hull on a two-year deal from Newcastle Knights.

He was among the first players to clock in for pre-season a fortnight ago, quickly getting to know many of the new team-mates he will be helping to lead from halfback.

Arthur is likely to strike up a partnership with club captain Aidan Sezer, who was an influential figure in his first season as Hull climbed the Super League table to finish seventh.

The newcomer is also excited to link up with fullback Will Pryce and loose-forward John Asiata, who both endured disrupted first campaigns in black and white due to injury.

“I want to link up with Aidan, John and Prycey, and try to play a really good brand of footy,” said Arthur.

“I think with my strengths I can help the players around me and create space for them. The more I can do that, and bring out their natural talent, the better.

“Aidan was the main ball player and he got a lot of pressure. I watched some of the games last year and they (chasers) were coming from everywhere on the last tackle to go after him, so I think I can help take a bit of pressure off him.

“I’m keen to play with him, and to unlock Prycey’s speed – together we can create a lot of space for him, which is exciting.”