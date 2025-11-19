Talking Rugby League: What kind of mid-season game should England have?

IS there any chance of a mid-season game for England and France in 2026 to help their respective World Cup preparations?

The problem for Shaun Wane, even if it were possible to have a game, is finding a worthy opponent for England.

The only obvious opponent is France, who would no doubt like a game themselves to prepare for their own World Cup campaign.

But would there be much point in the full England side facing a challenge from the French.

I would suggest that if we were to play them, we should play an under-24 side against the French, to give some of the younger England contenders who didn’t play in the recent Ashes series the chance to show what they are capable of and to put down a marker for World Cup selection.

After all, I can’t imagine that Shaun Wane, if he is to continue as the England coach, need to learn much about the older players in his squad.

There are plenty of players who I think would wear the badge proudly.

They include the following: George Flanagan, Bailey Hodgson, Josh Thewlis, Harvey Barron, Zach Eckersley, Corey Hall, Oliver Pratt, Umyla Hanley, Lewis Martin, Will Pryce, Harry Robinson, Jack Farrimond, George Whitby, George Delaney, Brad O’Neill, Noah Stephens, Tom Nicholson-Watton, Adam Holroyd, Junior Nsemba, Presley Cassell.

I’m certain that Shaun or any other coach could select a decent side from those players and several others who may also come into contention.

If we couldn’t organise a game against France, I wonder whether the alternative might be Jason Demetriou’s idea of a game against Papua New Guinea (see page 18), given how many PNG players will be plying their trade in this country next season, together with the fact that Jason will be coaching London Broncos next year.

Another alternative would be a War of the Roses game between Yorkshire and Lancashire also at Under-24 level.

I think there would be sufficient talent available for a highly competitive encounter.