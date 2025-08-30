Jake Connor and defence to the fore as Leeds Rhinos dominate Hull FC

HULL FC 0 LEEDS RHINOS 34

PHIL CAPLAN, MKM Stadium, Saturday

LEEDS moved back into third spot with a comprehensive win in which Jake Connor was again the chief architect as they ran in six tries, but it was their uncompromising defence that again took the eye.

Hull, looking to make it three home wins in a row in their race for sixth, were without Jed Cartwright, while Leeds were forced to make a late change with in-form Keenan Palasia ruled out with a knee injury and Joe Shorrocks coming in for his debut off the bench on the half hour.

Mikolaj Oledzki and Cooper Jenkins also returned for the Rhinos, but the big story was centre Max Simpson making his first appearance since July 2022 in Toulouse after a horrendous run of injuries.

Unfortunately, he was forced off on a stretcher in the 65th minute following a high tackle.

The match ball was delivered by ten members of the FC Challenge Cup winning team from 2005 in Cardiff over the Rhinos, including Kiwi skipper Richard Swain, who were given a rapturous home reception.

Hull drew a penalty in their opening set with returning Liam Watts prominent, but Leeds edged the initial territorial battle, Lewis Martin with a couple of notable clearing runs for the hosts.

Herman Ese’ese spectacularly bumped off Oledzki and Harvey Barron, then forced a knock-on from Simpson.

From a set restart, Jarrod O’Connor and Connor, with a lovely cut out pass, sent Ryan Hall in on his 400th Super League appearance for the opening try.

Hull put the restart out on the full and, after Presley Cassell went close, Brodie Croft put the ball up high and Lachlan Miller pushed it back for Watkins to dive in and touch down, Connor adding his second goal.

Hull suffered a further blow when Ese’ese went off injured, followed by a third Leeds try when Connor brilliantly read Brad Fash’s pass on halfway and went over.

On the next set, Miller shot clear up the middle and found Croft who shipped on to Sam Lisone and, again on the last, Connor’s clever grubber was picked up by Morgan Gannon who crossed.

Croft forced a goalline drop-out as the half ended, but his field-goal attempt from it was wide.

Leeds extended their advantage at the start of the second period, Lisone finding Shorrocks whose late offload released O’Connor to send Croft in by the posts.

Cade Cust forced a goalline drop-out for the hosts, but they couldn’t take advantage, Aidan Sezer chipping over for Martin who was held back, but Sezer then grubbering long.

Rhinos maintained their defensive dominance, repelling five consecutive sets around the hour mark before the game was delayed for ten minutes by Simpson’s injury.

It restarted in scrappy fashion but, on the back of a six-again, Connor sent James McDonnell crashing over.

Hull finished with a preponderance of possession but couldn’t break an obdurate Rhinos defence.

GAMESTAR: Jake Connor had a hand or foot in most of Leeds’s best attacking moments and contributed 14 points.

GAMEBREAKER: Connor’s interception on halfway, superbly reading a Brad Fash pass, set Leeds on the road to a comprehensive win.

HIGHLIGHT REEL: For the beleaguered home fans, seeing Herman Ese’ese trampling over Mikolaj Oledzki early on.

ALBERT GOLDTHORPE POINTS

3 pts Jake Connor (Leeds)

2 pts Jarrod O’Connor (Leeds)

1 pt Lewis Martin (Hull FC)

MATCHFACTS

HULL FC

3 Zak Hardaker

2 Harvey Barron

1 Jordan Rapana

20 Davy Litten

22 Lewis Martin

14 Cade Cust

7 Aidan Sezer

8 Herman Ese’ese

9 Amir Bourouh

41 Liam Watts

4 Ed Chamberlain

12 Jordan Lane

16 Yusuf Aydin

Subs (all used)

17 Jack Ashworth

19 Brad Fash

27 Matty Laidlaw

5 Tom Briscoe

18th man (not used)

21 Will Gardiner

Also in 21-man squad

23 Logan Moy

30 Callum Kemp

34 Lloyd Kemp

RHINOS

1 Lachlan Miller

5 Ryan Hall

3 Harry Newman

26 Max Simpson

31 Chris Hankinson

6 Brodie Croft

18 Jake Connor

29 Presley Cassell

14 Jarrod O’Connor

8 Mikolaj Oledzki

16 Morgan Gannon

12 James McDonnell

28 Kallum Watkins

Subs (all used)

17 Cooper Jenkins

15 Sam Lisone

32 Joe Shorrocks (D)

11 James Bentley

18th man (not used)

9 Andy Ackers

Also in 21-man squad

10 Keenan Palasia

20 Jack Sinfield

24 Ben Littlewood

Tries: Hall (23), Watkins (25), Connor (31), Gannon (34), Croft (44), McDonnell (70)

Goals: Connor 5/6

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6, 0-12, 0-18, 0-24; 0-30, 0-34

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Hull FC: Lewis Martin; Rhinos: Jake Connor

Penalty count: 6-7

Half-time: 0-24

Referee: Aaron Moore

Attendance: 12,020