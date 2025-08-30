Former St Helens star Paige Travis’ new life in the NRLW

Paige Travis is writing the latest chapter in her rugby league career enjoying a successful stint down under with the Parramatta Eels in the NRLW.

ENGLAND international Paige Travis recently made history as the first woman from her former club St Helens to play in the NRLW competition.

The 26-year-old second rower joined Sydney club the Parramatta Eels this season after six years playing with the team she grew up supporting. Being the first player from the Saints to play at the top level down under is not something Travis takes for granted and she is hoping many others will follow her to Australia to further their careers.

“It makes me feel good about the fact that the other girls coming up can aspire to do the same. I am really proud to be the first Saints player to come out here but equally just proud of the fact that players from England are coming out here. I’m sure we’ll see many in the future, but it’s just nice to know that you’re one of the first I guess.”

Despite growing up in Rochdale and her family running a pub at Littleborough, Travis said it was a family connection that led to her clan supporting the ‘Red V’.

“I’ve always supported St Helens, which is probably quite random. My cousin is married to Paul Wellens, so we’ve always been big Saints fans and went and watched him a lot when I was younger.”

Despite the love for the Saints and the game of rugby league, the strong running backrower started her rugby journey closer to home in the other code after a provocative challenge brought out her competitive streak.

“I was nearly 17 when I started playing rugby union at Littleborough. My best friend played and her uncle was a bit of a trailblazer for starting up women’s and girls rugby union at Littleborough Park. I think they’d had the first year, and he was betting me behind the bar where I was working, which was at my Nan’s pub, that I was too soft to play and all this. So I showed up on Tuesday at training and I never looked back.

“I was at Littleborough, then playing for my county, Lancashire, and then I got scouted into a premiership union side. I then reached out in the off-season to play a bit of rugby league, ended up finding some connections through St Helens, and they were obviously happy to have me.

“From there, I decided to choose Super League over the premiership. I just really enjoyed it and it just suited my game a lot more.”

Rugby league “suits” Paige Travis to the extent she was able to secure a contract with the powerful Parramatta club in arguably the strongest women’s rugby competition in the world.

At the time of writing she has pulled on the blue and gold jersey six times and has quickly established herself as a valuable team member under the watchful eye of experienced coach and former top level player Steve Georgallis.

“The key differences (between the NRLW and Super League) are the facilities in terms of strength and conditioning and the personnel that we actually get to see and be around. The coaching is a level above. Then I’d probably say the speed of the game is a lot faster, definitely compared to Super League. Obviously every game is competitive. There’s not very big margins and you don’t actually know who’s going to win the games, which is quite fun and quite interesting. It’s a very competitive league, which is why I wanted to come here.

“I really like Georgie (Steve Georgallis) as a person. You can tell he has children and daughters. He gives Dad vibes but he’s just a really nice guy and his coaching just compliments that so nicely. I really like his coaching style. I like his game plans, they are very clear and to the point. You know exactly what he wants you to do. It’s quite refreshing actually.”

While the move to Australia and the NRLW has been a positive experience it would be remiss of us not to ask about the 90-4 thrashing at the hands of the Australian Jillaroos in Las Vegas earlier this year and the effect that had on the England players including Paige.

“It was very deflating. Obviously it wasn’t the scoreline we wanted. It was quite sad that many of the girls got quite a lot of bad comments on social media. It wasn’t the best time and not just for the girls, but for our staff, and everyone who had been involved. We worked really hard up to that point. The girls are all full time working people, giving up all that extra time and that effort to get to the Las Vegas game. And it was really, really disappointing. I felt very upset but equally I had a new journey to go to so I was ready for that. I just felt really upset for the girls who had to go back to Super League and deal with that in England, because it’s not been nice for them. We’ve got to put it in the past now and move forward. Hopefully that’s what the Super League will do and England rugby league will do. We need some changes so we can eventually compete.”

A competitive England women’s team is key to the health of the international game and Travis is supportive of more international matches against southern hemisphere countries as well as English players following her path and moving to the NRLW. However she acknowledges it is difficult to know what more can be done domestically to develop players at the elite level.

“I think it’d be great for us (to play more internationals). Samoa, Tonga and Papua New Guinea, I think we’re probably all on a bit of an equal playing field. At the same time they’re probably in the same boat as us when it comes to money and these countries are not round the corner. So it’s really tough. So until then hopefully, Wales and France can keep getting better and hopefully we can eventually have some more competitive teams.

“There’s lots of young talent that’s just waiting to break onto the scene. We’ve got some really good half backs in Isabel Rowe and Jenna Foubister. I think they’ll be great in the future, and there’s many more like that. There’s lots of really good athletes that I think will be able to come over here. So hopefully we will see more of those girls in this competitive league, which will only help England internationally.

“It’s a tough one because I’ve been there (Super League) myself and you don’t realise the difference to the NRLW until you come here. Obviously I knew they were paid a lot better but there’s so much more in terms of facilities and the fact that the girls can have part time jobs and actually put footy first. I know some girls (in Super League) who have to lose money and lose hours at work just so they can have their rugby league career. It’s really sad that those girls put so much time and effort in, like I did when I was in the Super League and it is hard, so there does need to be changes, but I don’t know what those changes will be or who will make them. Hopefully we do see it progress in the future.”

In the meantime the early childhood manager, who has just seen her visiting mum off at the airport, will continue to enjoy her change in environment while looking to develop as a player.

“I knew my mum was coming, but that was the first time I’d seen my mum in Australia. We were in camp the night before, so my partner Josh picked her up from the airport the night before and then I got to see her for the first time after the match (in Canberra against the Raiders), which was really special. Its an amazing feeling, especially when my mum’s given so much to my career and helped me back at home. Taking me up and down the country, taking me to training sessions. It felt like a really nice giving back moment to mum for her to be able to see me in the NRLW.

“My goals were just to play as many NRLW games as I could and learn as much as I could, and hopefully secure another contract. That’s literally all I’ve come for. I want to be around the best and learn from the best and that’s what I’m doing. I’m really enjoying my time here. So, yeah, just literally hoping to keep pushing on, keep making the team and just enjoy my rugby at the minute. I really do think we’ll make the finals. It’s a great squad to be a part of. There’s a lot of great talent in this squad.

“I think Australia is a beautiful country. It’s been a lot nicer weather than what our winter is. People keep saying, this is winter. I’m like, it’s not that bad. I’ve really enjoyed a lot of cultural aspects and getting to know all the girls’ cultural aspects as well. I’ve just found it a really beautiful place to live.

“I’ve made lots of friends during my Super League career so I miss a lot of people, a lot of familiar faces and obviously my family too. A good Sunday roast, yeah I’d say that’s something I am missing.”

First published in Rugby League World magazine, Issue 512 (September 2025)