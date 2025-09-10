Jake Connor blow as Leeds Rhinos replacement revealed by head coach Brad Arthur

JAKE CONNOR will miss tomorrow night’s clash against Catalans Dragons, with Jack Sinfield drafted in as his replacement for Leeds Rhinos.

Connor left the field early during the Rhinos’ 26-0 win over Huddersfield Giants last Thursday night with the Leeds halfback in obvious pain.

Now Rhinos boss Brad Arthur has explained the issue and the fact that Sinfield will return.

“He’s a bit tender,” Arthur said on Connor.

“He’s been in every game so it’s probably a good opportunity for us to sit him out. He wouldn’t have been able to do his job properly.

“We need guys close to full fitness and Jake’s nowhere near so it’s a good opportunity for Sinny.

“When he has stepped in, he’s done a really good job for us.

“We could have needled Jake up and got him through but fortunately we don’t have to worry about it.”

Speaking about Connor’s issue, Arthur said: “We didn’t even bother getting it scanned. Break, fracture, cartilage, it’s all the same – ribs are ribs.

“It’s a pain threshold thing. Ryan Hall’s had one, Ash Handley and a few of the boys have had them.

“You can needle them up and get them going in a week or some might be two weeks. We didn’t need to put him out there this week – we need to back the depth of our squad.”