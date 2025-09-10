Leigh Leopards owner Derek Beaumont escapes punishment following post-match antics against Catalans Dragons

LEIGH LEOPARDS owner Derek Beaumont has not been punished for his post-match antics against Catalans Dragons at the Stade Gilbert Brutus back in June.

A 26-12 win in the south of France is something not to be sniffed at but whilst Leigh head coach Adrian Lam was busy conducting his post-match interview with Sky Sports pundit Stuart Pyke, Beaumont was seen celebrating wildly with a fan in the background.

According to French publication, L’Independant, Beaumont climbed over the barriers of the Puig-Aubert stand to enter the pitch, with “pitch invasion” banned by the competition.

L’Independant has also accused Beaumont of ‘insulting’ directors and staff of the Catalans by not responding to the invitation of a post-match meal as all clubs are invited to do so.

The French publication went further, claiming that Beaumont’s behaviour was “a far cry from the image projected by other owners of professional Super League clubs.”

However, the RFL has decided that those actions do not merit punishment, with the RFL Compliance Unit investigating the incident.