Jake Connor latest as Brad Arthur makes admission following shock Leeds Rhinos defeat

LEEDS RHINOS head coach Brad Arthur has revealed that Jake Connor has “a chance” of making the side for the crunch clash against Wigan Warriors next weekend.

The Rhinos were without Connor for last night’s shock 16-8 defeat to Catalans Dragons, with Leeds looking clunky and disjointed in attack without their talisman.

Connor’s absence also meant that the kicking duties fell to fullback Lachie Miller, who sent both conversion attempts wide, meaning the Rhinos had to score twice to win the closing stages.

Arthur had explained that Connor had suffered a rib injury during Leeds’ 26-0 win against Huddersfield Giants the previous week, and, following last night’s defeat, the Australian explained the latest.

Arthur said: “It’s a day to day proposition with him. He will do everything possible to try and get out there.

“It’s an eight-day turn around so he has a chance.”

At times at Headingley last night, the Rhinos appeared to panic, throwing out meaningless offloads and kicking early in the tackle count.

And Arthur admitted that Connor has brought a calm head to his side in recent weeks – even though it shouldn’t be used an excuse for not winning last night.

“Jake has been nice and composed, especially over the last five or six weeks,” Arthur continued.

“He has grown into the role really well, but I don’t think that should be an excuse for us.

“There were some guys in the team who tried way too hard to make things happen, instead of letting it happen and working at it.”