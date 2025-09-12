St George Illawarra Dragons playmaker Tyrell Sloan linked with stunning UK move

ST GEORGE ILLAWARRA DRAGONS playmaker Tyrell Sloan is being linked with a stunning move to London Broncos.

With NRL legend Darren Lockyer set to finalise his takeover of the capital club, big things are being expected of the Broncos in the near future – particularly if a Super League place comes calling for 2026 and beyond.

With Jason Demetriou being linked with the head coaching position at London, big name players are expected to follow – and Sloan is the first to have been mentioned.

Having made 79 appearances for the Dragons, Sloan has failed to nail down a permanent spot under head coach Shane Flanagan, and has often operated on the wing.

That has let speculation mount that the 22-year-old will be heading out of the NRL side – even if the man himself insists he is still contracted to St George for 2026.

“I’m still contracted here next year and that’s where my head’s at at the moment,” Sloan said.

“I’m not too worried about it at the moment. I’m just trying to focus on my footy and worry about that when the off-season comes. I know what I’m worth and I’m still learning.”