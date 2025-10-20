Jake Wardle confident of stepping up to new level with England

OF seven Wigan players named in England’s training squad in June – more than any other club – only three made the final Ashes cut.

Ethan Havard, Harry Smith and Jake Wardle remain while Liam Marshall, Junior Nsemba, Brad O’Neill and Luke Thompson were conspicuous by their absence, with coach Shaun Wane suggesting that Wigan’s performance in the Grand Final may have contributed to their non-selection.

Wardle remains as one of three centres named in the squad, alongside Harry Newman of Leeds Rhinos and Herbie Farnworth of the Dolphins, and now he has the opportunity to cement an international reputation.

He joined Wigan in 2023 on a three-year contract, which was extended to the end of 2029 last year. A member of the Dream Team in 2023 and 2024, he will also go down in history as the last winner of the Harry Sunderland Trophy for his performance against Catalans Dragons in 2023, before the award was renamed after Rob Burrow.

But for all his obvious talent, Wardle has made remarkably few England appearances, having played against the Combined Nations All Stars in 2022 and in England’s 64-0 victory over France in 2023. He is now hoping to augment that record by helping England defeat the Aussies.

“Obviously it’s the pinnacle of the sport and it’s something that we all want to achieve,” he says.

“The past couple of years have not been ideal for me in terms of internationals because of having injuries at the wrong time and the need to get them sorted.”

Wardle plays primarily in the left centre position, but he accepts that Wane may want to stick with Farnworth in that position, with Wardle and Newman competing for the right centre spot.

And Wardle admits that he would be happy to play in that position, if selected.

“You will obviously do what you can to play for your country and I would play in any position,” he said.

“If I do get picked I believe I’ll be able to do the job. And looking at the squad as a whole gives us a lot of belief as well.

“So yeah, it would be a really proud moment to talk out as part of the England team.

“I’m really looking forward to all the matches.”

Given that the England coach is also involved with Wigan, the obvious question is whether Wardle enjoys a close relationship with Wane.

“We keep in contact because he is around the place but it’s just that,” he said.

“I do have some conversations with Shaun but not really that often.

“I just need to keep putting best foot forward and hopefully get picked.”