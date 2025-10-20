‘Significant work underway’ as amateur revamp begins

THE Rugby Football League’s Head of Delivery (Community Game Competitions), Kelly Barrett, further updated clubs and leagues late last Friday afternoon on progress ahead of next year’s launch of the National Community Rugby League (NCRL).

She said: “Significant work is underway. Over the coming weeks, we will continue to keep clubs, leagues, and volunteers updated through newsletters, direct communications, and webinars. We are encouraged by the progress being made and the willingness of so many volunteers to help shape the future of the community game.”

Barrett continued: “As Chair Martin Coyd OBE noted in last week’s Community Board update, we are genuinely excited by the progress being made and the collaboration demonstrated by the vast majority of leagues and volunteers.

“This progress has been reinforced over the past week through several positive meetings with leagues. While challenges remain, we have made significant strides forward. Existing volunteers are beginning to transition into the new structure, and new individuals are stepping forward, eager to help shape the community game in 2026 and beyond.

“We recognise the importance of providing clubs, particularly those with Open Age teams, with clarity about next season. Now that the 2025 season has concluded, RFL Development staff are continuing to review potential models and structures, drawing on valuable input from key stakeholders, including clubs. This process will continue over the coming weeks and will be a focus of the next round of webinars, scheduled for early November.”

She stressed: “While the proposed three-tier structure has been shared previously, discussions regarding the final playing and management structures and the overall season format are ongoing. Confirmed details will be communicated once decisions have been agreed collaboratively.”

Turning to the issue of volunteer recruitment, Barrett said: “Next week, we will also be looking to recruit volunteers for the Regional Primary Rugby League Delivery Group. This is a great opportunity for individuals who want to help shape the future of the game at a grassroots level. In the meantime, if you have any questions, please email competitions@rfl.co.uk.”

The RFL’s online Safeguarding & Protecting Children (SPC) refresher course for coaches and volunteers who have previously completed the three-hour full course is no longer available through ActivFirst but is now accessible on the RFL’s online education platform.

Barrett concluded: “We remain committed to working collaboratively with leagues, clubs, and volunteers as the NCRL develops. Updates will continue to be shared as decisions are agreed, and in the meantime, we encourage anyone interested in supporting grassroots rugby, through volunteer roles or engagement with the Regional Primary Rugby League Delivery Group, to get involved. For any questions, please contact competitions@rfl.co.uk.”