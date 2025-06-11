Jake Webster’s new Super League coaching role confirmed

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS have confirmed that Jake Webster has joined Luke Robinson’s coaching staff, alongside assistant coach Liam Finn.

Webster was previously the head coach of Keighley Cougars, but has linked up with Huddersfield in a bid to help the ailing club.

The former hulking centre made a total of 67 appearances in the NRL before heading for the Super League and Hull KR.

Webster would go on to be part of the League Leaders’ Shield winning Castleford Tigers side in 2017, departing a year later as a fans favourite.

On joining the coaching staff at the Giants, Webster said: “I’m excited and grateful for the opportunity, I get to learn from a full-time environment and from Robbo and Finny which is exciting for me, I’ve been here a couple of weeks now so I feel like I’m settled in now.

“I’ve been around the leagues and played for a number of years so I hope my experience will translate into the players we’re coaching here, especially working with the young lads like George and Sam.”

Andy Kelly, Director of Rugby discussed the addition of Webster, saying: “It’s simple for us, Jake wants to come on board to the club and we’ve made it a more permanent role to the end of the year, it’s vital we have an extra pair of hands, extra experience with him playing at the very highest level, it adds to our existing coaching team.

It’s important to us to have the right number of staff with the right knowledge and experience, we see a more fluid training session as it frees up our coaches to really train in there level of expertise.”