Willie Peters reveals post-Challenge Cup plea to Hull KR players

WILLIE PETERS has a simple message to his Challenge Cup winners as they turn their attention to the second half of the Super League season: “Don’t stand still.”

Hull KR have been celebrating their first piece of major silverware in 40 years after edging past Warrington Wolves at Wembley.

They returned to training on Wednesday and host Catalans Dragons on Friday looking to maintain their position at the top of Super League.

Head coach Peters believes the onus is on each individual to approach the remainder of the year in the right manner.

“I think it’s an individual thing. We spoke about it, that you need to get yourself right, staff and players,” he said.

“We’ve just gone through something really special. Friday night’s game, I think it’ll be our biggest crowd of the year, so we’ve got an opportunity to continue the celebration and we’ll walk with trophy afterwards. But if we lose that game or perform poorly it’ll be pretty sombre for us and the fans.

“It’s back to business for us, so we need to put in a performance that we’re proud of. Last week wasn’t our best performance and we know that so we’re looking for a better performance next week.”

And his specific message to the players is: “Keep improving. Don’t stand still. It’s important now that we’re not happy with what we’ve just done.

“The feeling that we went through is addictive, it’s a feeling you can only explain by experiencing it. If you’re happy just to do it once, you’re not going to succeed and it’s not going to happen again.

“We need to improve every day and that’s what I’m looking for from the players, who wants to improve and who wants to get better?

“We know that (Wembley performance) won’t cut it for the rest of the year to win Super League. We’ve got an opportunity to go after the Super League trophy but there’s a lot of work to be done.”