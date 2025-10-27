James Bentley breaks silence on shock Leeds Rhinos exit

JAMES BENTLEY has broken his silence following his shock Leeds Rhinos exit.

Bentley, who was released from the final two years of his contract, only signed a new deal with the club in April but agreed a termination due to a “personal matter”, according to the Rhinos.

The 27-year-old scores 15 tries in 81 appearances for the West Yorkshire club, but his new destination is yet to be revealed.

However, Bentley took to social media to express his gratitude to the Rhinos following four seasons at Headingley.

He posted on Instagram: “The end of a chapter…

“It’s been an honour and a childhood dream to play for my hometown club, @leedsrhinos over the last 4 years. Things haven’t always gone the way that little lad imagined, but I’ve made memories, gained stories I’ll never forget, and learnt valuable lessons along the way.

“A huge thank you to everyone at the club — from top to bottom — and last but not least, to the fans for all your support.”