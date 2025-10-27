Salford Red Devils exodus continues as Charlie Glover joins North Wales Crusaders

THE exodus out of Salford Red Devils has continued with Charlie Glover the next to leave, the 20-year-old joining North Wales Crusaders.

Glover was part of the club’s pathway, progressing through the Foundation’s Rising Stars programme and Development Academy before stepping up to the first-team squad, making his debut in the final round of the 2024 season.

He played nine times for the Red Devils in total, scoring one try.

Glover said: “I’m honoured to have come through the different pathways we have here, and I’m grateful for every opportunity I’ve had – from Rising Stars all the way to the first team.

“To be known as ‘one of our own’ by a club and their fans is special, and it’s something I’ll carry with me for the rest of my career.

“I’m proud to have achieved my goal of playing Super League whilst representing this fantastic club. Hopefully, we’ll see Salford back where they belong in Super League in the near future.”

Glover is North Wales’ first signing since Dean Muir was appointed head coach earlier this month.

Muir said: “I’m really excited to get Charlie over the line. He was someone we identified as soon as I got the job.

“He has played Super League and was in the Welsh team that beat Ireland at the weekend.

“He’s a middle with good skill and something different to our middle group. I’m excited to work him.”