James Segeyaro reveals the UK club he turned down to sign for Bradford Bulls

FORMER Leeds Rhinos hooker James Segeyaro is now a Bradford Bulls player after finishing up his season in France with Lezignan.

The 32-year-old number nine previously spoke to League Express about his desire to return to the UK game following a short stint with Leeds back in 2016.

But, after being approached by one Championship club, Segeyaro chose the Bulls – and he has revealed why Brian Noble was such a big influence in that decision.

“I got a call from Brian Noble who has been around the game and done everything in the game for years and years,” Segeyaro told West Yorkshire Radio Rugby League.

“He was persuasive with his words. London actually got in contact with me but Nobby (Brian Noble) is persuasive and a team I want to identify with, it was too good to turn down.

“Going forward, I want to push the club to be in the Super League. As soon as I walked into the sheds I saw all the players on the wall before me, the past England, Australian, New Zealand internationals.

“To be with a club like that and to push for a Super League berth is something me and Nobby talked about and something I wanted to be a part of.

“If i can do anything to help us getting into Super League it will be fairytale and I want to be a part of that story.”

Segeyaro explained why he went to play in France with Lezignan.

“I went to the French competition to play with my mates Corey Norman and James Maloney. I was happy sitting in the south of France with a bit of red wine!

“Corey, who I share a business with, was offered to go to London and at the back of my mind I always wanted to play Super League.”