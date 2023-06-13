Hull KR swoop for Super League fullback with immediate effect following Jack Walker’s Challenge Cup ineligibility

HULL KR have swooped for a Super League fullback on a two-week loan deal following Jack Walker’s Challenge Cup ineligibility.

Rovers have snapped up Catalans Dragons number one Tanguy Zenon on a two-week deal with Walker unable to take part in Rovers’ fixture against Salford Red Devils this weekend after being involved in Challenge Cup ties with the Bradford Bulls.

Young French fullback Zenon will link up with the Robins this week for training and aim to be part of the club’s lineup for Saturday’s Challenge Cup Quarter Final against Salford.

The Catalonian has made six Super League appearances since debuting against Wigan last year and has impressed when called upon by Steve McNamara.

Hull KR head coach, Willie Peters said: “Tanguy (Zenon) is a talented young rugby player who I’ve watched earlier in the year while playing for Catalans. He’s a good runner with the ball and can really play with the ball in hand too.

“Tanguy is an exciting prospect and will add further strength to our squad, specifically the fullback position.”