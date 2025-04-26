James Simpson appointed to groundbreaking role in men’s game

JAMES SIMPSON has broken new ground with his appointment to the coaching staff of the Lancashire academy team.

He becomes the first former England wheelchair star to take up such a position in the men’s game.

Simpson, who coaches Leeds Rhinos and led them to the Wheelchair Super League title unbeaten last season, will be a red-rose assistant under Shane Eccles for the Academy Origin series.

The 2022 World Cup winner has previously spoken of his ambitions to transfer his coaching skills and earned a Level 3 coaching certificate last year.

“I want to coach Wheelchair Rugby League for the foreseeable future, and go to the highest level possible, but I’d love to coach in the women’s game and the wider game as well,” he said.

Simpson follows the trail made by current France wheelchair head coach Cyril Torres, who has coached the Catalans Dragons women’s team and been a video analyst for the men’s side.

The Academy Origin series will consist of two games, opening on Saturday, May 10 at the Jungle in Castleford, and continuing at Hull KR’s Craven Park on Saturday, August 2.

While Wigan Warriors’ Eccles is assisted by Simpson and Warrington Wolves’ Ryan O’Brien, Castleford Tigers’ Rob Nikolay remains at the Yorkshire helm with the help of Huddersfield Giants’ Leroy Cudjoe and Matt Nicholson of Wakefield Trinity.

Each squad will also have a distinguished former player in a new role as mentor – Gary Wheeler for Lancashire and Luke Gale for Yorkshire.

While Leeds form the nucleus of the Yorkshire squad with eleven representatives, St Helens and Warrington Wolves contribute eight each to Lancashire.

Academy Origin squads

Yorkshire: Alfie Lindsay, Alfie Salmon (both Castleford), Lloyd Kemp, Callum Kemp, Rio Kassim (Hull FC), Joe Butterfield, Jacob Hardy, Harley Thomas, Marcus Qareqare, George Brown, Joe Diskin, Presley Cassell, Zak Lloyd, Daniel Stelfox, Harry Smith, Jacob Stead (all Leeds), Chris Matagi (St Helens), Ellis Lingard, Robbie Brook, Rowan Stephenson (all Wakefield)

Lancashire: Cameron Bate (Bradford), Fin Walker (Salford), Matt Evans, Oliver Garmston, Billy Keeley, Thomas Humphreys, Alfie Tate, Kian McGann, Oscar Knox, Joel Kilgannon (all St Helens), Jake Ramsden, Flynn Holden, Charlie Walker, Lachlan Webster, Ewan Irwin, Kian Stanton, Daniel Regan, Daniel Coop (all Warrington), Shea O’Connor, Austin Daniel, Finlay Yeomans (all Wigan)