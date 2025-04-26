Former Great Britain star welcomes old club returning as NRL’s 18th team

FORMER Wales and Great Britain prop Jim Mills has welcomed the likely reappearance of one of his former clubs North Sydney Bears on the Australian first-grade scene in 2027.

North Sydney are set to be part of an 18th NRL team which will be based in Perth and will be underpinned financially by Western Australia taxpayers, while being directly controlled by the NRL for the first five years of its existence.

The Australian Rugby League Commission, led by Peter V’landys, has struck an agreement with Western Australia Premier Roger Cook for the inclusion of the Western Bears from 2027, with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese reportedly also supportive.

Current Leeds Rhinos coach Brad Arthur is reportedly the favourite to take charge of the new team.

A Papua New Guinea franchise will become the 19th NRL team in 2028, with the expanded competition being pitched to broadcasters for a new agreement to begin that year.

The inclusion of the Bears, with one home match per year likely to be played at North Sydney Oval, must be approved by existing NRL clubs and the Rugby League Players’ Association.

The addition of the Bears will represent a A$17 million bonanza for NRL clubs, who will each receive a $1 million financial payment for backing an 18-team league.

North Sydney were a foundation club that was excluded from the first-grade set-up after the 1999 season. It currently plays in the New South Wales Cup.

Mills played for them in the early 1970s during a career which started in rugby union with Cardiff and after he turned professional, also took in Halifax, Salford, Bradford, Widnes and Workington.

He tweeted: “Over the moon that the Bears are back in the NRL, albeit as Perth Bears.

“I hope they play a few games at the North Sydney Oval, I’ll be over myself to watch that.

“The Bears have great supporters, and I’m sure they will be a great success in Perth.”

Another former Bears player and a current board member Billy Moore told AAP: “This is the greatest day since the 1922 Grand Final (when North Sydney beat Glebe to win Australia’s first-grade title for the second season running).”

Arthur now looks likely to exit Leeds at the end of this season to prepare the new club for its admission to the NRL in March 2027.

“Yes, I have interest in the Perth job,” Arthur told The Australian newspaper.

“I have really loved my time in Leeds. I’m very grateful for the opportunity to work with such a great club with a great history.

“The players and staff have been unreal and have helped me regain my confidence with my coaching.

“I’m still fully focused on my job here and will continue to give 100 per cent commitment to the club and playing group.

“It would be exciting to start from scratch building a new club (in Perth) if I was in consideration for the role.”