James Simpson-Hill out of retirement for Wheelchair Celtic Cup

ENGLAND World Cup winner James Simpson-Hill has come out of retirement to play for Scotland in Saturday’s Wheelchair Celtic Cup.

The one-day, tri-series tournament between the Scots, who have never won the trophy, Wales and defending champions Ireland takes place at the Oriam Performance Centre in Edinburgh.

Simpson-Hill retired after helping England win their home World Cup in 2022, since focusing on his role as Leeds Rhinos head coach in the Wheelchair Super League.

But he recently returned to action for the UK Armed Forces wheelchair side on their tour to Australia and has now been named in Scotland’s squad.

Eligible through his Scottish father, Simpson-Hill will lend his experience to a team largely made up of players from Super League side Edinburgh Giants.

Scotland co-captain Calum Davidson said: “The Celtic Cup returns to Scotland and we are looking forward to seeing how we are progressing from the work we have been putting in.

“The majority of the squad is still fairly new to the sport, myself included, and we don’t take for granted being able to pull on the Thistle and represent our country.

“It’s not going to be easy as both Ireland and Wales are strong opposition, but we want to do ourselves proud and we know we have to work hard to give a good account of ourselves.”

World number three Ireland have a settled squad but will give a new cap to Leinster’s Jack Mangan, while Maurice Noonan returns.

Player and head coach Phil Roberts said: “Our focus has been on perfecting the details and if we do that consistently, the results will follow.”

Wales have included two uncapped teenagers, Sheffield Eagles’ Sid Ramsey and 16-year-old Matthew Turner of North Wales Crusaders and Wigan Warriors, as they look to recapture a trophy they once won seven times in succession.

Returning to the squad after two years is Wales’ record appearance maker, Harry Mitchell-Jones, who is set to win his 45th and 46th caps, and, after five years out, the father-son duo Jamie and Jason Reynolds.

“The Celtic Cup is vital for our growth,” said Wales head coach Alan Caron. “I’m looking for consistency, intensity, and players to show me they have the standards required for the international stage.”

All three countries are building towards this autumn’s World Cup, which will be held in Wollongong, Australia.

Celtic Cup fixtures

Saturday 23rd May

Scotland v Ireland 11:00 (at Oriam Performance Centre, Edinburgh)

Ireland v Wales 13:00 (at Oriam Performance Centre, Edinburgh)

Scotland v Wales 15:00 (at Oriam Performance Centre, Edinburgh)

Squads

Ireland: Joe Calcott, Phil Roberts (Connacht), Jack Mangan, Mel Griffith, Oran Spain, Toby Burton Carter (Leinster), Cian Horgan, Maurice Noonan (Munster), Peter Johnston, Tom Martin (Ulster)

Scotland: Calum Japes (Castleford Tigers), Calum Davidson, Sarah Devlin, Hamish Douglas, Olivia Fulton, David Hill, Arran King, Mark Robertson (Edinburgh Giants), Max Owen (London Roosters), James Simpson-Hill MBE (UKAF)

Wales: Lee Sargent (Cardiff Blue Dragons), Stuart Williams (Edinburgh Giants), Jodie Boyd-Ward (Leeds Rhinos), Harry Michell-Jones (North Wales Crusaders), Sid Ramsey (Sheffield Eagles), Jamie Reynolds, Jason Reynolds (South Wales Jets), Matthew Turner, Mark Williams (Wigan Warriors)