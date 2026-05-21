Warrington Wolves confirm signing of Brodie Croft

WARRINGTON WOLVES have their replacement for George Williams – and coach Sam Burgess reckons Brodie Croft will be a “huge asset”.

Australian Croft has signed a three-year deal to join from Leeds Rhinos next season, when current skipper Williams will have departed for the NRL’s Dolphins.

It’s a notable piece of recruitment by the Wolves, adding a halfback who won the Man of Steel award in 2022, his first season in Super League.

After two years with Salford Red Devils, Croft joined Leeds in 2024 and has helped the Headingley club return to contention at the top end of the table.

He signed a three-year contract with the Rhinos but will depart despite efforts to retain him beyond this season, with their sporting director Ian Blease citing the player’s wish to be “closer to his home in the North West”.

There was also believed to have been interest from Australia in the 28-year-old’s signature.

Burgess said: “Brodie is a fantastic signing for our club from 2027 onwards and someone we’re excited to bring into the group.

“He’s been one of the standout performers in the competition for a number of years now. His quality, creativity and experience will be a huge asset to us from next season.”

Warrington now appear to be better set for the departure of England skipper Williams, who may not play again for the club due to a serious neck injury.

They have teen talent Ewan Irwin making his breakthrough, while a decision is yet to be made on the future of out-of-contract veteran Marc Sneyd.

And while Burgess himself has been the subject of much speculation, with his contract also only running until the end of this season, Warrington are increasingly confident he will commit to a new deal and lead the club into a fourth season.