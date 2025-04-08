James Woodburn-Hall relishing new role with Halifax Panthers

HALIFAX PANTHERS star James Woodburn-Hall says he’s relishing the challenge of a switch back to the halves as he aims to continue playing his part in the club’s flying start to the season.

Kyle Eastmond’s side top the Championship table with five wins from five as they look towards a trip to Hunslet on Friday, then a big home derby against Bradford seven days later on Good Friday, April 18.

Woodburn-Hall has played throughout the backs for Halifax, who signed him from his home-city club London Broncos ahead of the 2017 season as he moved north to study in Leeds.

But the Jamaica international had played most often at fullback before Eastmond, appointed in succession to Liam Finn in October, switched him to stand-off, with Frenchman Louis Jouffret dropping back.

“It’s been a bit of a transition, but hopefully it’s working, and I’m certainly enjoying the switch,” said the 30-year-old, originally from Isleworth in the west of the capital.

“When you’ve been at a club a while, you can get a bit set in your ways, and Kyle has recognised that and given me the challenge of a different role.

“Louis is as good a fullback as he is a halfback, and I grew up playing in the halves, so it’s not new for me. Going back has given me even more motivation and I always want to find ways to become a better player.”

Woodburn-Hall crossed for two of Halifax’s nine tries in the 50-6 home win against Batley, and he continued: “It was another two points, and I thought we executed the game plan well.

“It was a tough game, especially in the early stages, and we needed the bounce of the all for a few of our tries.

“The boys are enjoying themselves and playing with confidence, but it’s still early days, and we aren’t getting ahead of ourselves.”