‘He knows how to work a team out’: Jake Connor backed in Leeds Rhinos halfback role

JAKE CONNOR is showing his value as a halfback, according to the man who has taken his previous spot in the Leeds Rhinos team.

The versatile off-season recruit from Huddersfield started the year at fullback, with first-choice Lachlan Miller sidelined by a calf injury.

But in the three games since Miller’s return, Connor has shifted to scrum-half.

While Matt Frawley, who has the seven jersey, missed their Challenge Cup exit to St Helens with a head injury, his absence in Super League fixtures with Wigan Warriors – won by two points – and Warrington Wolves – lost by two – was a selection decision by coach Brad Arthur.

Miller said: “Jake is obviously a very good player, and he has to be to keep someone of Frawls’ calibre out of the team because Frawls is a very good leader and knows how to steer us around the park.

“Jake is doing a really good job. He’s got good talk. He knows how to work a team out.”

Injuries have left Leeds struggling to name a consistent spine this season, with hooker Andy Ackers and loose-forward Cameron Smith both out long-term.

Brodie Croft has missed two games through injury and has been ruled out for the rest of April with a hamstring issue suffered in their most recent tie at Warrington.

Looking back on that match, which Leeds only lost in the closing minutes while down to twelve players, Miller said: “That was the first week we had a back-to-back team, and you could tell.

“We’ve got strike across the park and I think our middles have been exceptional for laying that platform for us. We’re starting to understand how we want to play.

“The more we can keep the same combinations, we’ll know how each other plays and what we can do on the field to work together.”

Leeds return to action on Thursday with a second visit of the season to Salford Red Devils.