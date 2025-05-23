Jamie Jones-Buchanan talks on Leeds Rhinos’ potential move for Steve McNamara

JAMIE JONES-BUCHANAN has rubbished reports that Leeds Rhinos are trying to get Steve McNamara in as head coach at the Super League club.

McNamara left the Stade Gilbert Brutus earlier this week, with talk almost immediately switching to linking the former England boss with a move to Headingley.

Jones-Buchanan, who will take over as Leeds chief executive at the end of the 2025 Super League season, is currently working under Brad Arthur at the Rhinos.

But, Arthur has made no secret of his desire to go back to the NRL to coach after being axed by the Parramatta Eels early on in the 2024 NRL campaign.

And Arthur has also been linked with the Perth Bears head coaching role from 2027.

Now Jones-Buchanan has given the verdict from inside the Leeds camp.

“Well Brad Arthur is currently head coach and he is doing an amazing job,” Jones-Buchanan said on Sky Sports.

“He has been clear and transparent about going back to the NRL but that’s up to Ian Blease (Leeds’ sporting director).

“Ian Blease will be doing the work on potential replacements if he does leave.

“But at the moment, no, Brad Arthur will stay where he is and he is doing a great job.”