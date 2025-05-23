Wakefield Trinity hand fan favourite long-term deal

WAKEFIELD TRINITY head coach Daryl Powell is happy to be keeping Caius Faatili following a great start to life at the DIY Kitchens Stadium.

Faatili recently scored try doubles in successive wins over Castleford Tigers, at Magic Weekend, and Warrington Wolves, and has quickly become a cult hero on the Wakefield terraces.

The 23-year-old joined just prior to the 2025 campaign from Queensland Cup outfit Sunshine Coast Falcons on a one-year deal.

He has now penned an extension for a further three seasons, until the end of 2028.

“I think he has certainly had an impact,” Powell said.

“He looks like he is happy and enjoying himself! He is always smiling. He doesn’t say hundreds of words but he looks in a pretty good place.”

Faatili said: “I am really happy to call Wakey home for the next three years and excited to see where we can go.

“It was ultimately an easy decision after what has been a smooth transition to life over here for me and my family.”

Recruitment manager Ste Mills added: “We are delighted Caius has put pen to paper on a long-term deal at Wakefield Trinity.

“We have been working on this for a number of weeks as Caius and his family have settled in at the club very quickly and have become a big part of the Trinity family in such a short space of time.

“He’s quickly becoming a fans favourite which we always knew he would do with his style of play.

“We are all very confident he will continue to grow on and off the field and the crowd will continue to sing his name in the years to come.”